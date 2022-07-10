Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,901,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

