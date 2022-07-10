Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $678.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.