Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

MMC stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

