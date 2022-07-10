Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $75.24 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

