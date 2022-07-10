Matthew Lang Sells 3,702 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

