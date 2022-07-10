McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 612 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $518.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.49. The company has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

