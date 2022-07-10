McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

