McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

