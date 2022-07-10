McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.41 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

