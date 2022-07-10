McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $810,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,980 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

