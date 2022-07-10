McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 37.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

TXN stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

