Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Medpace by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Medpace by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.02.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

