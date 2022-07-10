Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

