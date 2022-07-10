Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

