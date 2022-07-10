Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $219.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.