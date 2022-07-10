Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $366,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $536.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

