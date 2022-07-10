Mizuho Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $286.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $312.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.46.

Shares of APD stock opened at $232.21 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

