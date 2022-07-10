Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

