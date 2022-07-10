Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $284.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.00.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.