Morgan Stanley Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 441

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 434 ($5.26) to GBX 441 ($5.34) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.87) to GBX 755 ($9.14) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 680 ($8.23) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.84) to GBX 487 ($5.90) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $508.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

