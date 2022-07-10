Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.57. Mplx has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

