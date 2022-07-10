Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

