NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEVGet Rating) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,018,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,354,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NewAge by 221.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

