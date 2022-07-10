NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading Down 4.3%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,018,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,354,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NewAge by 221.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

