Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after buying an additional 1,019,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

