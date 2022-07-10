Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.