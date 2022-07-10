Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.