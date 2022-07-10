Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,225,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 468,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 274,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

