Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 787 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

