Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 5,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 495,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.