Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.