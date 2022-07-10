Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,865,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.