Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 437,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,865,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $212,371.62.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
