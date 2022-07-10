Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

