Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $480.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

