Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nucor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NUE stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
