NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

