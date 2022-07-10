Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.