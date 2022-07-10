OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 5.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. 11,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,473,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.09.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 984,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 318,524 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.