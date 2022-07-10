Optas LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Optas LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

