Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

