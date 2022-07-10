Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.