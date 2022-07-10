Orca Investment Management LLC Has $784,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

