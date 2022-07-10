Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SEED stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

