PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Cowen

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.