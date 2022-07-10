Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

PTLC stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.