Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

