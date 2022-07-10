Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 46.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

