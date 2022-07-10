Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.70 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

