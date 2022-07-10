Palladium Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

