Palladium Partners LLC Sells 77 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Allstate stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.87. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

