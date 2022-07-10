Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.66.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $524.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

